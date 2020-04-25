GlaxoSmithKline Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GSK)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,337 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,550% compared to the average volume of 566 put options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,465.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,900 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,443,000 after purchasing an additional 712,830 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,531,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Offer Predictions for Summit Midstream Partners LP’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Summit Midstream Partners LP’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Asanko Gold Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Asanko Gold Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
BETPR S&P TSX 60 2X DLY BLL CL A UNT ETF Trading 2.5% Higher
BETPR S&P TSX 60 2X DLY BLL CL A UNT ETF Trading 2.5% Higher
BETPR S&P 500 VIX SHRT TRM CL A UNT ETF Trading Down 5%
BETPR S&P 500 VIX SHRT TRM CL A UNT ETF Trading Down 5%
Core Laboratories Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Core Laboratories Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Investors Purchase Large Volume of BJ’s Restaurants Call Options
Investors Purchase Large Volume of BJ’s Restaurants Call Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report