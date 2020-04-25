GlaxoSmithKline Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,337 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,550% compared to the average volume of 566 put options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,465.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,900 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,443,000 after purchasing an additional 712,830 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,531,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

