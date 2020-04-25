Capital One Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 20,988 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,069% compared to the typical volume of 1,796 call options.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

NYSE:COF opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.40. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

