Edison International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,712 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 939% compared to the typical volume of 261 call options.

EIX stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Edison International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

