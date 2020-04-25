Investors Purchase High Volume of American Campus Communities Put Options (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,859 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,262% compared to the average daily volume of 66 put options.
ACC stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.90.
American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,949,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,703,000 after purchasing an additional 149,176 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,931,000 after purchasing an additional 99,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,630,000 after purchasing an additional 56,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
