Investors Purchase High Volume of American Campus Communities Put Options (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,859 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,262% compared to the average daily volume of 66 put options.

ACC stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,949,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,703,000 after purchasing an additional 149,176 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,931,000 after purchasing an additional 99,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,630,000 after purchasing an additional 56,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.