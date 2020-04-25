BETAPRO NASQ 100 2X DLY BLL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HQU) Trading Up 3.2%

BETAPRO NASQ 100 2X DLY BLL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HQU) was up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$20.15 and last traded at C$20.12, approximately 403,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 562,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.21.

