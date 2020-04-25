BETAP CRD OIL 2X DLY BL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HOU) Shares Down 31.3%

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

BETAP CRD OIL 2X DLY BL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HOU) shares fell 31.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.90, 15,392,083 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 219% from the average session volume of 4,822,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.21.

