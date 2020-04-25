Spirit Telecom (ASX:ST1) Stock Price Down 100%

Spirit Telecom Ltd (ASX:ST1) shares fell 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), 301,740 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$873,553.00 ($619,541.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.19. The company has a market cap of $45.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33.

Spirit Telecom Company Profile (ASX:ST1)

Spirit Telecom Limited provides telecommunication and high speed Internet services to commercial and residential customers in Australia. It offers Internet services for apartments, connected communities, and students. The company also provides business data services, including fiber broadband, mid-band Ethernet, fixed wireless Ethernet, fully managed MPLS VPN, and business IP phone training services; and business voice services comprising cloud hosted PBX, office phones relocation, and audio teleconferencing services, as well as phone names.

