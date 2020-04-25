Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Shares Up 1.1%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $18.04, 1,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

