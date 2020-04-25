Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Shares Up 1%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.58, approximately 54,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 35,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.