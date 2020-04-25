iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.93 and last traded at $53.75, 25,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 17,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34.

Read More: What is insider trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BETAPRO NASQ 100 2X DLY BLL CL A UNT ETF Trading Up 3.2%
BETAPRO NASQ 100 2X DLY BLL CL A UNT ETF Trading Up 3.2%
BETAP CRD OIL 2X DLY BL CL A UNT ETF Shares Down 31.3%
BETAP CRD OIL 2X DLY BL CL A UNT ETF Shares Down 31.3%
Spirit Telecom Stock Price Down 100%
Spirit Telecom Stock Price Down 100%
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Stock Price Down 5.5%
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Stock Price Down 5.5%
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Shares Up 1.1%
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Shares Up 1.1%
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Shares Up 1%
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Shares Up 1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report