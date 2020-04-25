iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.93 and last traded at $53.75, 25,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 17,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34.

