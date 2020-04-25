ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Down 4.3%

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), 38,033 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.76).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 245.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 million and a P/E ratio of 2.57.

ASA International Group Company Profile (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group plc provides microfinancing services in 12 countries across Africa and Asia. The company offers small loans to 1.8 million female micro-entrepreneurs and small business owners. As of December 31, 2017, it had 1,387 branches. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Walton-On-Thames, the United Kingdom.

