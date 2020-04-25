Abacus Health Products (OTCMKTS:ABAHF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Abacus Health Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ABAHF) fell 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.95, 16,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 10,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

Abacus Health Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABAHF)

Abacus Health Products, Inc manufactures and sells over-the-counter (OTC) topical formulations infused with cannabidiol (CBD) extracted from hemps. The company offers CBD CLINIC line of products for relief from acute musculoskeletal and joint pain, which includes analgesic ointments, creams, and pain sticks, as well as analgesic massage oils.

