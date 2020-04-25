Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Trading Down 0.8%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) shares were down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.78, approximately 87,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 139,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 125,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 340,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 109,831 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,729,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

