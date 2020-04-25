OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Trading Up 5.3%

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) was up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.39, approximately 162,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 242,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06).

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

