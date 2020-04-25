GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Shares Up 5.7%

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

GMO Internet Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.81, 1,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GMO Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31.

About GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF)

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It offers Internet infrastructure services, including domain registration, Web hosting, Web design, Internet security, e-commerce tools, and payment processing; and online advertising and media, and search engine marketing services, as well as JWord, a Japanese language search tool.

