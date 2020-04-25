Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Trading 8.5% Higher

Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s share price traded up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $12.85, 23,421 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 42,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rafael by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 593,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 68,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rafael by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rafael by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rafael by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rafael by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

