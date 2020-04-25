Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Trading 8.5% Higher

Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s share price traded up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $12.85, 23,421 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 42,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.
Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.
About Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)
Rafael Holdings, Inc holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.
