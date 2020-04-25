PACIFIC INSURAN/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Shares Up 6%

PACIFIC INSURAN/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:CHPXF)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02, 4,474 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 3,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

PACIFIC INSURAN/Shs H Vtg 1.00 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHPXF)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and life insurance; asset management; and pension and annuity products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments.

