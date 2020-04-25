Powerore (CVE:PORE) Stock Price Down 100%

Powerore (CVE:PORE)’s stock price dropped 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 428,676 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 665% from the average daily volume of 56,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$613,537.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,723.06 billion and a PE ratio of -1.18.

About Powerore (CVE:PORE)

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

