Wagners (ASX:WGN) Shares Down 7.8%

Wagners Holding Company Ltd (ASX:WGN)’s share price fell 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.65 ($0.46) and last traded at A$0.65 ($0.46), 439,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.71 ($0.50).

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.68 million and a P/E ratio of 23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.77.

In related news, insider John Wagner acquired 290,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$229,983.34 ($163,108.75).

Wagners Holding Company Limited produces and sells construction materials in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction Materials and Services, and New Generation Building Materials. The Construction Materials and Services segment provides cement, flyash, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and reinforcing steel.

