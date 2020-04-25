Cadence Capital (ASX:CDM) Trading 3.7% Higher

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.56 ($0.40) and last traded at A$0.56 ($0.40), 246,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.54 ($0.38).

The company has a market cap of $174.18 million and a PE ratio of 50.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cadence Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 363.64%.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

