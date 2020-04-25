Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Cut by Analyst

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Funko in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.75 million. Funko had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $3.51 on Friday. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $4,501,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

