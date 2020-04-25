Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Cut by Analyst

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Funko in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.75 million. Funko had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $3.51 on Friday. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $4,501,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
