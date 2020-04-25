CML Group (ASX:CGR) Shares Down 100%

Shares of CML Group Ltd (ASX:CGR) dropped 100% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.50 ($0.35) and last traded at A$0.51 ($0.36), approximately 284,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$756,294.00 ($536,378.72).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 488.72. The firm has a market cap of $109.87 million and a P/E ratio of 18.04.

CML Group Company Profile (ASX:CGR)

CML Group Limited provides financial management and payroll services. It operates through Finance, Equipment Finance, and Other Services segments. The Finance segment offers invoice financing or receivables finance services. The Equipment Finance segment provides equipment finance, including loans secured against equipment.

