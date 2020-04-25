Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,091 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 340% compared to the typical volume of 702 call options.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,033.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after buying an additional 60,494 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $1,540,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in AutoNation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.