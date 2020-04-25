Holly Energy Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,168 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,100% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.

HEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.98.

In related news, VP Kenneth Norwood purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 585,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 169,482 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,346,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,826,000 after purchasing an additional 209,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares during the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEP stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.10. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.44 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

