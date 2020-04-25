Denbury Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 4,920 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average daily volume of 2,342 call options.

DNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.25 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $10,630,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $3,211,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,210,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,295,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNR opened at $0.34 on Friday. Denbury Resources has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $108.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 3.84.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $310.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Denbury Resources will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

