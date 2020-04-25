Pine Valley Mining (OTCMKTS:PVMCF) Stock Price Up 1,900%

Pine Valley Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:PVMCF) shares traded up 1,900% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Pine Valley Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PVMCF)

Pine Valley Mining Corp. develops and markets metallurgical coal. The company was founded on March 5, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

