QV Equities (ASX:QVE) Trading 0.7% Higher

QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.76 ($0.54) and last traded at A$0.75 ($0.53), 150,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.75 ($0.53).

The stock has a market capitalization of $203.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.75 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.95.

In other QV Equities news, insider Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,650.00 ($32,375.89).

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

