City Chic Collective (ASX:CCX) Trading Down 100%

City Chic Collective Ltd (ASX:CCX)’s share price was down 100% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.26 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.29 ($0.20), approximately 22,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$135,038.00 ($95,771.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.48.

In related news, insider Michael Kay purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.72 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$54,360.00 ($38,553.19).

City Chic Collective Limited operates as a specialty retailer of women's fashion products in Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of South Africa, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers its women's fashion products under the City Chic brand name. The company also sells its products through online and wholesale stores.

