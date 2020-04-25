Holly Energy Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,043 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,053% compared to the average daily volume of 264 put options.

In related news, VP Kenneth Norwood purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HEP. UBS Group cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.98.

HEP stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The firm had revenue of $131.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

