Bill.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,497 call options on the company. This is an increase of 491% compared to the typical volume of 592 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 13th. First Analysis started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bill.com from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of BILL opened at $48.74 on Friday. Bill.com has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $64.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. August Capital Management V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $294,231,000. Napier Park Global Capital US LP purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $180,858,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $79,107,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $31,282,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,892,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

