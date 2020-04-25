Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VNE. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veoneer from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Veoneer from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Veoneer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Veoneer stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $849.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.52. Veoneer has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $27.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,413,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Veoneer by 64.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,774,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 692,612 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Veoneer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,292,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,802,000 after acquiring an additional 79,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veoneer by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.