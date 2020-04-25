Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on PHG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.
NYSE:PHG opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 708.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3,359.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
