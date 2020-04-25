Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PHG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 708.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3,359.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

