Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RDS.A. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.07 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. Analysts forecast that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

