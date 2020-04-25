Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) PT Raised to $120.00 at Craig Hallum

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Inphi from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Inphi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inphi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.21.

Shares of IPHI opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.28. Inphi has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.53.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Inphi’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inphi will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 9,174 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $882,263.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,083.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $7,606,634. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Inphi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Inphi by 2,803.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

