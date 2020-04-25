Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Prudential Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. Prudential Public has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Public by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Public by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Public by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Public by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Public by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

