Analyzing Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA)

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Verona Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics N/A -50.38% -40.82% Verona Pharma N/A N/A -129.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Verona Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics $2.51 million 456.04 -$163.42 million ($1.75) -6.80 Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$14.99 million ($46.00) -0.52

Verona Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orchard Therapeutics. Orchard Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verona Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and Verona Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Verona Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.89%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Verona Pharma.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics beats Verona Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. Its commercial stage products include Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Ltd. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

