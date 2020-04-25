Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given News Impact Rating of -1.00

News stories about Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cognizant Technology Solutions earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the information technology service provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Cognizant Technology Solutions’ score:

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,809 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,315. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

