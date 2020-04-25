Saputo (TSE:SAP) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Saputo (TSE:SAP) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Saputo earned a coverage optimism score of -1.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Saputo’s analysis:

Get Saputo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC downgraded Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.58.

TSE SAP opened at C$34.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion and a PE ratio of 22.35.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.