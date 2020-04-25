The Carlyle Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,028 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,564% compared to the typical volume of 242 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $568,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,433,753.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 722,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,347 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 19,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $174,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.