Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 1.50

Media stories about Snap (NYSE:SNAP) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Snap earned a news sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.08% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. Snap’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared Grusd sold 32,989 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $569,060.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,385,093 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,854.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

