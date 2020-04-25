Source Energy Services (TSE:SHL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Stifel Firstegy

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Source Energy Services (TSE:SHL) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Source Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$68.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.33 million.

