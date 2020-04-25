PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a c rating to a d rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.14.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Robert Burke acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Stine acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $198,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,740 shares of company stock worth $490,442. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,528,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,851,000 after buying an additional 312,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after purchasing an additional 82,285 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,458,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

