Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) vs. HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bank of Commerce pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeStreet pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

53.9% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Commerce and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce 21.37% 8.56% 1.00% HomeStreet 4.97% 5.74% 0.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Commerce and HomeStreet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce $63.75 million 1.99 $14.96 million $0.83 8.86 HomeStreet $352.04 million 1.46 $17.51 million $1.70 12.92

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Commerce. Bank of Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bank of Commerce and HomeStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00 HomeStreet 0 2 2 0 2.50

Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.27%. HomeStreet has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.17%. Given Bank of Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of Commerce is more favorable than HomeStreet.

Summary

Bank of Commerce beats HomeStreet on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, construction loans, term loans, and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides sweep arrangements and safe deposit boxes; and collection, electronic banking, payroll processing, and ATM and point of sale services. The company operates through 10 full service facilities and 1 limited service facility in northern California. Bank of Commerce Holdings is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also offers consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches, lending centers, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. As of December 31, 2018, it had a network of 60 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 32 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 6 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

