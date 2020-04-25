Analyzing Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AgroFresh Solutions and Andina Acquisition Corp. III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 214.21%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -35.77% -6.74% -2.70% Andina Acquisition Corp. III N/A 1.33% 1.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.55 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -6.54 Andina Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $2.87 million N/A N/A

Andina Acquisition Corp. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to have a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

