Pivotal Acquisition (PVT) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE: PVT) is one of 60 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pivotal Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56% Pivotal Acquisition Competitors -3.81% -53.58% -3.56%

0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million -$54.01 million -7.80 Pivotal Acquisition Competitors $8.04 billion $1.56 billion 48.69

Pivotal Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pivotal Acquisition. Pivotal Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pivotal Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pivotal Acquisition Competitors 976 3305 6566 322 2.56

Pivotal Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.41%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 14.59%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition peers beat Pivotal Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pivotal Acquisition

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

