Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) vs. Descartes Systems Group (NYSE:DSGX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) and Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Sailpoint Technologies has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sailpoint Technologies and Descartes Systems Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sailpoint Technologies $288.52 million 5.30 -$8.50 million $0.04 426.25 Descartes Systems Group $325.79 million 10.19 $37.00 million $0.45 87.64

Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sailpoint Technologies. Descartes Systems Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sailpoint Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sailpoint Technologies and Descartes Systems Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sailpoint Technologies 1 7 8 0 2.44 Descartes Systems Group 0 5 5 0 2.50

Sailpoint Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $23.37, indicating a potential upside of 37.05%. Descartes Systems Group has a consensus target price of $44.40, indicating a potential upside of 12.58%. Given Sailpoint Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sailpoint Technologies is more favorable than Descartes Systems Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sailpoint Technologies and Descartes Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sailpoint Technologies -2.95% 0.96% 0.51% Descartes Systems Group 11.35% 4.97% 3.96%

Summary

Descartes Systems Group beats Sailpoint Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance platform; IdentityIQ File Access Manager that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, a cloud-based identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, the company offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. It serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.