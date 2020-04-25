Secure Energy Services (SES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Secure Energy Services to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$758.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.97 million.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

TSE SES opened at C$1.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. The stock has a market cap of $151.77 million and a PE ratio of 111.00. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$8.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$2.15 to C$2.10 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.65.

In related news, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$66,820.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$765,780.64. Also, Director Rene Amirault acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.76 per share, with a total value of C$225,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498,440 shares in the company, valued at C$5,626,642.20.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.