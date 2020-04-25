KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (KHNGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) will announce its earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Get KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KHNGY shares. Deutsche Bank cut KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas cut KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has an average rating of “Sell”.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.