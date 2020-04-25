Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.50 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.34%. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $57.42.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $94,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

