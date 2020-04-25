CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect CNX Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNX Midstream Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CNXM opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.40. CNX Midstream Partners has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNXM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

